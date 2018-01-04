$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Louisville

A customer buys Powerball tickets on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A ticket worth $50 thousand was sold in Louisville last night thanks to the Powerball drawing.

While no one hit the jackpot, there were four $50 thousand dollar tickets sold, including one at the Five Star on Fern Valley Road.

To win that prize, players must match four numbers plus the Powerball.

The Kentucky Lottery hasn't heard from the winners just yet, but they have 180 days to claim their prize.

With no Powerball winner, the jackpot now sits at $550 million with a cash option amount of $347.9 million.

