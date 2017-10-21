5 years later: Family of cold case victim still seeking justice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- There's an old adage that time heals all wounds, but to the family of Bryan Lewis, those are empty words that bring little comfort.

"Not a day goes by that I don't think about Bryan," Lewis's mother, Rhonda Mars, said. "I cry every day. There are times I can't breathe without him."

It has been five years since Lewis was shot and killed, murdered by someone breaking into his mother's home near Taylor Boulevard and Bicknell Avenue, stealing away a son and a father to two children.

"They cry themselves to sleep every night for their dad," Mars said.

"He was compassionate. He was caring," Pam Lewis, Lewis's aunt, said. "He loved his kids. He loved his family. He was just a good kid. He didn't deserve what happened."

Lewis's family has maintained he was not involved in any trouble that would have led to his murder, and police have said he may not have been the intended target.

"He never even had a speeding ticket. He was just a good kid," Lewis said. "For this to happen to him, if it can happen to him, there's not a person in this city it can't happen to."

Five years after his death, Mars and other family and friends continue to seek justice, looking for answers that will lead them to Lewis's killer.

"I know people are scared because somebody who can do something like this is a ruthless person,” she said. “But you can't live in that fear. If you live in that fear, they're going to take over. And that's what's happening."

Whether it's waving signs and banners on the side of the road or offering a $10,000 reward for information, the family says it will do whatever it can.

"We'll never stop. That's the most important thing," Lewis said. "When it comes to Bryan, that's the most important thing and we'll never stop. We'll always be there."

Whether it's five years or 50 years, the pain will never fade, but neither will their determination to find justice for Bryan.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Metro Police through the anonymous tip line: 574-LMPD.

