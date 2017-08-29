$45,027 raised in 3 hours by WHAS11 viewers for Houston

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Thank so much Kentuckiana!

It’s the most successful telethon we’ve thrown during our newscasts to date. We’re talking just a 3-hour period, and Kentuckiana viewers gave $25, $100, $1,000 to help the people under siege in Houston. It added up quickly.

The phones wouldn’t stop ringing. We couldn’t be prouder here at WHAS11 to turn over $45,027 to the American Red Cross in Louisville.

They tell us your money will go only to the Harvey Recovery Effort.

Companies like GE gave $50,000, Humana $250,000 and countless other big names across the area like Papa John’s.

Texas Roadhouse is sending a food truck to the area to serve folks hot meals in Houston.

You can still donate through our website by visiting http://on.whas11.com/kycares

