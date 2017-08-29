41 more Ky. Air National Guardsmen head to Houston

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As the sun sets in Louisville, 41 more Kentucky Air National Guardsmen prepare to head to Houston.

"We train for this our whole life and we’re ready to go," Lt. Colonel Steve Campbell said.

Within a few hours of the C-17 aircrafts landing in raining Louisville, they were loaded up and packed with 90 tons of equipment, from fork lifts to Humvees, as well as airmen ready to help with Hurricane Harvey rescue operations.

"I’m a little bit nervous but also excited to go down and help out," Staff Sergeant Robert Paulsen said.

This is Staff Sgt. Paulsen’s first deployment to a natural disaster and it’s a privilege he said, to assist fellow Americans.

"I’m honored to be a part of any group that can help."

Their main mission is to help with evacuation, establishing the airfield at George Bush Intercontinental Airport to get people out.

With this, I imagine if we’re evacuating people I’ll be helping processing people through the airport," Staff Sgt. Paulsen said.

The Kentucky Air National Guard also deployed 18 more Air Guardsmen earlier this week and another 8 earlier Tuesday afternoon. Some of them were out on the motorboats, looking for opportune rescues.

"Nobody wants to see anybody suffer, but to see people getting taken out of those situations and flown out and knowing you’ve been a part of that it’s very rewarding for everybody," Lt. Col. Campbell said.

Lt. Campbell is no stranger to disasters. He assisted in Katrina in 2005. He told WHAS 11 News that this time, he’s ready for Texas.

"We’ve been ready to go since Sunday when the talks started, and we’re just anxious to get there now."

It is unclear how long the airmen will be in Texas. At this point they can only say 'until the mission is complete.'

