4-year-old struck by car in Shively

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 7:23 PM. EDT August 03, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) --  A 4-year-old was rushed to the hospital with a police escort after being struck by a car in Shively. 

The child sustained severe injuries.
 
Check back for updates to this story.
 
 

