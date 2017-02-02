4 directors resign from UofL Foundation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The University of Louisville Foundation, who makes investments for the university, is looking for more board members after four directors resigned in the last few days.

Dr. Salem George, Joyce Hagen, Margaret Handmaker, and Dr. William Selvidge have left the board.

The foundation was already looking to fill two other positions on the 15 member board. Now six board members are needed.

