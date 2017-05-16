4 accused in Bardstown teen's murder appear in court

Cameron Williamson

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – Four people accused in the killing of a Bardstown teenager faced a judge Monday afternoon.

Alexis Gribbins, Damion Murphy, and Torique Griffin are charged with complicity to robbery and complicity to murder in the shooting death of Cameron Williamson, 17. Investigators said a fourth person, Shelmontay Adams, who pulled the trigger. He is charged with robbery and murder in Williamson’s death

Nelson District Judge Jack Kelley told the suspects they were a “danger to the community” and set their bonds at $1,000,000 cash. If they post bond, Kelley said they will be required to take drug tests and remain under supervised release throughout the duration of the case.

The four suspects are scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on May 23 at 2 p.m.

Police said Williamson met Gribbins and Murphy on Instagram, where they planned a marijuana buy. Investigators said the pair picked up Williamson at his home early Monday morning then drove him around the corner to a parking lot behind a strip of businesses off Stephen Foster.

Adams and Griffin opened the car door and tried to rob Williamson, detectives said, ultimately firing a gun that struck him in the chest.

Gribbins and Murphy drove Williamson to Five Star gas station, about a half mile down Stephen Foster, where he died.

“Waking up this morning was extremely hard knowing I’m that much closer to burying my nephew,” said Amanda Bartley, the victim’s aunt.

Bartley said she would remember her nephew as a good kid who never met a stranger, someone who was always smiling and full of life. Bartley said her family did not know Williamson was into drugs. That part of the investigation, she said, was still painful to grasp.

“It’s hard to believe because that’s not who Cameron was. I don’t want anybody to think that’s who he was,” said Bartley. “Don’t turn a blind side and think your kids [are] doing what they’re supposed to be doing when they tell you. Go check.”

There will be a public candlelight vigil for Williamson at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at Bardstown High School. In addition to honoring her nephew and offering support to his friends and family, Bartley said she hoped representatives of the local law enforcement community would be on hand to talk to the teens in attendance about the dangers of getting involved with drugs.

