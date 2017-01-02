3rd Street between Market, Jefferson closes for 10 months Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An extended road closure is coming to the heart of downtown Louisville. Third Street will close between Market and Jefferson Streets for 10 months beginning Jan. 3.

The closure will allow crews working on the new and improved Kentucky International Convention Center to tear down the walkway over Third. It’s one of many major construction projects taking place in downtown Louisville.

“When you look around the city, Louisville is going through a real renaissance right now. There’s $9 billion worth of capital construction going on so it’s hard to not see that wherever you go in the city,” said Mayor Greg Fischer.

While many drivers complain that navigating around the projects is a hassle, others say the temporary inconveniences are just ‘growing pains’ in a developing city.

“Driving downtown is always difficult and with Fourth Street and Third Street being shut down it makes it a little more challenging,” said John Phillips, whose law office is on Fourth Street. While the impact on his daily commute has been relatively minimal, Phillips said he often hears grumblings about navigating downtown construction.

“Louisville is in constant transition, especially downtown, but I believe it’s a good thing,” said Phillips.

KICC project managers are asking drivers to be patient, adding that the convention center is on pace to open in spring 2018.