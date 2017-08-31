360 doses of Narcan to be distributed in Appalachia

In this Feb. 12, 2016 file photo, a naloxone nasal injector is demonstrated during a news conference in Cincinnati. (AP)

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Matt Bevin says additional first responders in Kentucky are receiving doses of Narcan to help fight drug overdoses.



Bevin, executives from Aetna and officials from eastern Kentucky are announcing a partnership that will give 360 doses of the medication to first responders in the Appalachia region in an effort to prevent drug overdose deaths. The announcement is being made Thursday at Hazard City Hall.



Drug overdose deaths in Kentucky soared to unprecedented levels in 2016, jumping 7.4 percent, according to a report from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy.

