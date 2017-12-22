$35M in improvements beginning for Dixie Hwy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- On any given day, about 60,000 drivers use Dixie highway. It's one of Louisville's busiest stretches of roads.

Drivers are also accustomed to seeing construction and that won't slow down at least for the next two years. The new Dixie highway construction project announced today aims to increase traffic efficiency while cutting down on deadly crashes.

High praise for a $35 million construction project that will reconfigure four miles of Dixie Highway from Crums Lane to Greenwood Road.



New concrete medians will be built to limit left turns while a number of new dedicated turn lanes will hopefully reduce head-on collisions. Traffic lights will also get an upgrade to improve timing.

It's a change that's catching the attention of the U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.



"The Dixie Highway was built over 100 years ago. It was a visionary project. Well, things have changed in the last 100 years. Louisville has grown and so has the traffic,” Chao said.



A new rapid bus transit system will run 14 miles from the Gene Snyder to the downtown business district, making for faster travel times. The city hopes these improvements will lower the number of deadly pedestrian crashes. Two people were killed in separate crashes in October.



"Those are our constituents. Those are our friends. Those are our family members. So, not only are we improving the quality of lives, hopefully, we are stopping the next funeral,” Metro Council President David Yates said.



The New Dixie Highway project is expected to be complete by December 2019.

