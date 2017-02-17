3 months after Tommy Ballard's death, his family waits for answers

(Photo: WHAS)

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) -- For Sherry Ballard, the pain of losing her husband Tommy is still fresh, but this Sunday will mark three months since he was shot and killed. Still, she waits for answers.

"I would have never dreamed I would be sitting here at three months and not knowing what happened," said Ballard.

Kentucky State Police say Tommy Ballard was shot and killed before going hunting with his grandson, but the grandson was not involved, and it was not self-inflicted. They are still searching for the shooter.

Sherry Ballard believes her husband's death is related to her daughter Crystal Rogers' disappearance.

"With Tommy's, I just can't, I don't think I have still accepted what has happened with him. It's just so hard to believe that my daughter can be missing and then someone murders my husband and I am still waiting on the police to give me answers. It's just hard to accept," said Ballard.

Sherry Ballard is confident that her husband was murdered, but it is still labeled a death investigation with Kentucky State Police. Trooper Jeff Gregory says the label does not determine how it is investigated.

"In the public opinion, especially from Nelson County and the people in this area are wanting to label Mr. Ballard's death as a homicide and that may be the case, I'm not saying that it's not, but we don't want to jump the gun when we don't have to. It can still be labeled a death investigation and still be investigated the exact same way. It's just a title, and if we do come to where we make charges on somebody and present it to a grand jury we can label it however we like," said Trooper Gregory.

Trooper Gregory says they have detectives working on Ballard's death investigation every day, but it will take help from the public to solve this case.

"Somebody is working on it every single day. We have different detectives that have looked at it because it's always best to get different sets of eyes on it from time to time but we have one to two that are mainly focused on this case as well as some of the other investigations that we've had in the last few years unfortunately," said Trooper Gregory.

Soon after Tommy Ballard was killed, KSP asked trucking companies to check their dash cameras to see if they caught anything on the Bluegrass Parkway around the time of his death. Trooper Gregory says that was not as fruitful as they hoped.

"We just tell them that we are working as hard as we can. We are hoping for the same thing that they are and that is to bring closure to their family and that community over there that has been through so much in the last three or four years," said Gregory.

If you have any information on this case, call Kentucky State Police at (270) 766-5078. You can remain anonymous.



