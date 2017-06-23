3 Louisville residents killed in semi crash in Ohio

ROLLERSVILLE - Three Louisville, Kentucky, residents were killed and another person was injured Friday morning when their car tried to pass traffic on U.S. 6 near Rollersville and was struck head-on by a semi-trailer, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Four people were in the 2013 Dodge Avenger when it was hit by a 2016 Freightliner semi-trailer, west of Helena, at 7:45 a.m.

The car's 21-year-old male driver, a 19-year-old front-seat passenger, and a 25-year-old male back-seat passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, the highway patrol said in a news release. Another back-seat passenger, a 21-year-old female from New Albany, Indiana, was taken to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo by Sandusky County EMS.

The victim's names have not been released pending notification of family.

The semi driver, Christopher Marietta, 39, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, attempted to take evasive action to avoid the crash, the patrol said. He was not injured.

U.S. 6 will be closed between U.S. 23 and Helena until the investigation is complete and EMA coordinates the cleanup of the diesel fuel spilled at the crash.

Speed is the main cause of the crash, which remains under investigation, according to the highway patrol.

Assisting troopers at the scene were the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office, Sandusky County EMS, Helena Fire and EMS, Lucas County Coroner's Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Ash's Towing, and Madison's Towing.

