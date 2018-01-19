3 dead in Western Ky. tugboat explosion (Photo: whas11)

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Emergency responders are on the scene of a deadly tug boat explosion in Western Kentucky.



According to officials, the explosion happened while the tugboat was being worked on while

docked at an industrial plant in Calvert City Kentucky.



Kentucky State Police confirmed three people were pronounced dead at the scene. At least six people were taken to area hospitals and two of those were airlifted.



Officials said 20 to 25 people may have been on board at the time of the explosion.



The cause of the explosion under investigation.

© 2018 WHAS-TV