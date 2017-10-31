3 arrested in car break-in theft ring

parked cars at uofl (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police arrested three people in an organized theft ring which targeted cars in downtown Louisville. A fourth suspect is still on the loose.

Laquisha Beals, Derrica Burnett and Jordan Cotten were recently arrested for the break-ins. Police are still searching for Jermaine Hornbeak.

If you have any information on where Hornbeak may be, call police at 574-LMPD.

