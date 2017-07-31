2nd woman files lawsuit against LMPD officer alleging sexual abuse

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: jerry2313)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A second lawsuit has been filed against a Louisville Metro Police officer, alleging claims of sexual abuse.

This is the second woman to come forward saying Officer Pablo Cano assaulted them.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday, claims the alleged incident happened in December 2016 while the officer was in uniform.

The lawsuit also claims Officer Cano was working security for an event and says the officer met the woman shortly before the alleged incident.

Metro Police’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating the claims.

