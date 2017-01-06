2nd Street Kroger to permanently close

A Kroger sign. (Photo: Kimberly P. Mitchell, Detroit Free Press)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (News Release) – It was announced Friday that the Kroger grocery store located at 924 South Second Street in Old Louisville will permanently close at the end of January.

Public Affairs Manager Tim McGurk released the following statement regarding the closure of the store, which has been open since 1980:

“Today we are announcing the difficult news that the Kroger store located at 924 S. 2nd St. in Louisville will permanently close at 6 p.m. on January 28, 2017.

All 90 associates of this location will be offered similar employment at other Louisville area Kroger stores and will maintain their current wages/benefits.

The building is owned by the Ohio Teachers’ Retirement System. They have decided to sell the property instead of continuing the lease with Kroger. In connection with that transaction the landlord is requiring Kroger to vacate the building by the end of February.

Fortunately our customers will be able to choose from three other Kroger stores all located within a 3-mile radius:



1265 Goss Avenue – 2.2 miles away

3165 S. 2nd Street - 2.6 miles away

2710 W. Broadway – 2.5 miles away

Kroger has been working closely with the Mayor’s office through this process.

For those shoppers without a vehicle, TARC offers convenient access to and from the 3165 S. 2nd Street Kroger store via TARC Route 4 / 4th Street.

Kroger opened this store in 1980 and the company appreciates the 37 years that it was able to serve the Old Louisville neighborhood from this location. Kroger will remain strong in Louisville and involved in the community. The company is currently in the midst of a 3-year, $150 million investment to improve many of the Louisville stores.”