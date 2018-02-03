2nd Kentucky Pirate Festival to take place Saturday

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) – Thar she blows!

The Kentucky Pirate Festival returns to the bluegrass on February 3. Join the adventure and step into a swashbuckling world of pirates. There will be food and drinks, including Captain’s Kitchen Food Truck. Vendors will sell pirate accessories and costume pieces.

Be sure to come in costume, though! There will be contests for both adults and children.

Plenty of pirate bands will be on site to perform, including The Louisville Improv Collective and Tom Mason & the Blue Buccaneers.

The festival will take place at the Tim Faulkner Gallery, 1512 Portland Avenue in Louisville. It starts at noon and runs until 10 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under.

