2nd Annual Community Peace Concert at St. Paul's

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The second annual Community Peace Concert at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Louisville gets underway later this evening.

Organizers say this is an opportunity for people of all faiths to get together because music and art is a catalyst for social change.



The event costs $20 but there is a $5 discount for groups of three.



Student tickets are available for $10 and refugees get in free.



The event is happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church, located at 2000 Douglass Boulevard.

