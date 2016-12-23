25+ Christmas weekend events in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--It's Christmas weekend and there are many things to do with visiting friends and family. Here is a list of the best things to do around town this weekend, Dec. 23-25:

Around town

Brown Hotel Christmas Dinner. English Grill and J. Graham Cafe, 335 West Broadway Sunday. Reservations are required. 502-583-1234.

Holiday in the City: Ice Skating Rink. Plaza at 4th and Jefferson streets, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Through Jan. 15. Tickets are $10 per person for a 60-minute skate session. Season Passes are available for $45 each and may be purchased at the Skate Shack.

Lights Under Louisville. Mega Cavern, 1841 Taylor Ave., 6-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Monday-Wednesday; 5-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Drive your own car through the underground Christmas light show with 850 Christmas light displays and 2 million points of light. Through Dec. 31. Admission: car, truck, SUV and minivan: $30; 15 passenger van: $40; limo: $55; church bus (excluding school bus size): $65; school bus: $105. louisvillemegacavern.com.

Flame Run Ornament Making. Flame Run, 815 W. Market St. Fridays-Sundays through Dec. 30 and buy appointment. Create your own blown-glass ornament with the help of Flame Run artists. $40 per person, per ornament; the snowman ornament, $50. For ages 5 and older. 502-584-5353 or flamerun.com.

Holiday in the City: Holiday Market. Fourth Street Live! Plaza at 4th and Jefferson streets, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Bars and clubs

Blu Italian Mediterranean Grille. 280 W. Jefferson St. Thursday, Bourbon and Bluegrass; sample signature Kentucky bourbons while listening to Hickory Vaught and Friends. 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday, brunch with jazz by The Dave Clark Jazz Trio.

The Cellar Lounge. Decca Restaurant, 812 E. Market St. Friday, 10, Bumpin Basement with DJ’s Nightvisions, OK Deejays, Source Material and Whiskey Disco. Monday, The Buzzard.

Check’s Cafe. 1101 E. Burnett Ave. Thursday and Saturday, karaoke.

The Bard’s Town. 1801 Bardstown Road. Thursday, 6, Mundo Brew; 10, Comedy Collider. Friday, 8, 7 Ate 9 Comedy Show 7; 10, Stephen Michaels. Tuesday, 8, Jacob Williams. Dec. 28, Pub Trivia Night. thebardstown.com.

Baxter’s 942. 942 Baxter Ave. Friday, Mary Mary. Dec. 28, Full Contact Karaoke.

Concerts

Dressed to Kill - A Tribute to Kiss. 9 p.m., Friday, Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. 4th St. $12. mercuryballroom.com; 800-745-3000.

Southland Drive, Gary Brewer & the Kentucky Ramblers. 8 p.m., Friday, Shepherdsville Music Barn, 1833 Highway 44 W., Shepherdsville. $12. www.brewgrass.com.

Blackberry Smoke - Like An Arrow Tour. With Whiskey Myers. 9 p.m., Saturday, Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St. $47.50-$75. 800-745-3000.

On stage

“The Kings of Christmas.” The Bards Town Theater, 1801 Bardstown Road, 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The Bards Town Theater presents comedy about the unconventional King family. They have gathered for their 10th family Christmas since the passing (or disappearance) of the family’s patriarch, an Elvis-impersonating magician. $18. 502-749-5275; thebardstown.com.

“Murder on 34th Street.” Bristol Bar & Grille Downtown, 614 W. Main St., 7 p.m. Friday. In this holiday mystery, the audience teams up with Santa and detective Dr. Angus MacCrimmon to figure out who killed Mr. Macy and why. Presented by WhoDunnit Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre. Tickets are $48 and include dinner, show, tax and gratuity. www.whodunnitky.com; 502-426-7100.

“The Santa Land Diaries.” The Alley Theatre, 633 W. Main St. , 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Alley Theatre presents this comedy about a man working as a Christmas elf in Santaland at Macy’s. $20. thealleytheater.org.

“A Christmas Carol.” Actors Theatre of Louisville, Pamela Brown Auditorium, 316 W. Main St., 2 and 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Actors Theatre of Louisville presents this Christmas classic based on the book by Charles Dickens with Ebeneezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future. $26-$60. 502-584-1205.