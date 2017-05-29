24,000 in Taylor County remain under boil water advisory

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – In Taylor County Kentucky, tens of thousands are still under a boil water advisory after an 18-inch water main break was discovered Sunday morning in Campbellsville.

That prompted officials to declare a state of emergency Residents are able to shower but told to not let the water enter their mouth without being boiled first.

The weekend water main break is still affecting day to day operations but an update from Campbellsville Mayor Tony Young cites progress is being made, as he explains, "That was such a difficult situation, we are so fortunate, it could have been a lot worse, we were able to locate the leak and isolate it so now our system is recovering.”

Officials say the break emptied three water towers in the county and likely happened sometime Saturday night into Sunday.

Mayor Young adds, "“Most of our system is receiving water now some of our farthest out near Casey County or some of our farthest of our service area in the higher elevations they’re still reporting maybe a little shortage of water but maybe by the end of the day they should also recover.”

The Mayor says crews have been working nonstop…although the boil water advisory does bring some inconvenience, telling us, "Mainly now it’s just the drinking water something that you are going to consume or anything you may use for cooking you’ll want to make sure its boiled for three minutes in a rolling boil but other than that we’re really fortunate that we’ve had water for most of our usage.”

Repair to the water main will begin Tuesday morning.

© 2017 WHAS-TV