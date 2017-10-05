Twenty-four names were read in Jefferson Square Park Thursday morning, representing the 24 lives taken from deadly domestic violence in Kentucky, in the last year. At that site, there were 24 empty chairs, representing those lives cut short. (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Twenty-four names were read in Jefferson Square Park Thursday morning, representing the 24 lives taken from deadly domestic violence in Kentucky, in the last year. At that site, there were 24 empty chairs, representing those lives cut short.

One of the chairs had a name tag that read, “Lora Cable—Age 38—Trimble County." Cable’s devastating story happened earlier this year.

"Everyone has a responsibility- this is an epidemic, it is no longer a private issue. And it effects all of us and impacts all of us,” Marta Miranda-Straub, CEO Center for Women and Families, said.

Police said Cable's ex-boyfriend confronted her in Bedford, Kentucky on Valentine's day. Officers said he shot and killed her in front of her co-workers, at her work place.



Her death left friends and family devastated. Some even said they didn't think something like this could happen to her.



"It impacts every zip code, every political party. It impacts anyone who really gets lost and entangled in a very complex dynamic,” Miranda-Straub said.

Miranda-Straub said the numbers are down from last year, but it's still too many. She and others, who work with victims, find comfort in the success stories. Kimberly Moore is one of those.

"Physical violence goes away, black eyes go away but those words that people speak to you stay with you far longer after the black eyes have gone,” Moore said.

Moore turned to the Center more than a decade ago, where she found her voice and her future through counseling and support.

As for those who didn't make it out, their memories are not forgotten, but their stories are a reason to continue fighting.

Crisis Hotline open 24/7: 1-844-237-2331

Crisis Hotline open 24/7: 1-844-237-2331

A safety plan is a personalized, practical plan that includes ways to remain safe while in a relationship, when planning to leave, or after you have left.

