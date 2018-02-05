2018 Kids Count data for Indiana

Sad asian little girl hugging her mother leg (Photo: Sasiistock)

Drug abuse, especially with opioids, continues to drive up child abuse and neglect rates in Indiana.

The Kids Count Data Book, created by the Indiana Youth Institute, provides "the latest information about child well-being in five categories: family and community, economy, education, health, and safety."

This year's data indicated some troubling statistics.

The percentage of children removed from their homes in cases of abuse and neglect rose 11% last year. That means that nearly 60% of all Department of Child Services removals were tied to substance abuse.

Clark County falls in line with these numbers.

Reports to the Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline also jumped 11% in 2016 and 9% in 2017 - averaging nearly one call every two minutes.

Indiana has also experienced a 58% increase in the number of children in foster care over the past five years, which accounts for almost 2% of children in Clark County.

The Kids Count study did find some improvement in the child poverty numbers in Indiana. They fell below 20%for the first time since 2009.

However, about a fourth of Indiana parents say it's often hard to pay for basics such as food or housing on their income.

