2017 CMA Awards Week: Sunday Wrap

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHAS11)- The 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards are just one day away, but Music City has been celebrating all week long.

WHAS11 and 97.5 WAMZ are partnering together to talk to all sorts of artists ahead of the big event. The stations are set up at Sharla McCoy’s Music Row Live in Nashville.

Monday, dozens of country stars stopped by to chat about the show, their music, and share plenty of laughs with everyone.

The guests included Cole Swindell, Waterloo Revival, Morgan Wallen, Chris Lane, Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Bryant, Brothers Osborne, Lindsay Ell, Thomas Rhett, Locash, Parmalee, Russell Dickerson, Luke Bryan, and Rascal Flatts.

The CMA Awards start 8/7c Wednesday night on WHAS11.

Make sure to send any and all country questions to Sara on social media! Follow her on Facebook at Sara Wagner News and Twitter at @WHAS11Sara.





© 2017 WHAS-TV