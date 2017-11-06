2017 CMA Awards Week: Sunday Wrap

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHAS 11) - WHAS11 and 97.5 WAMZ are partnering together for the 2017 Country Music Association's Awards Week.

The show starts at 8/7c Wednesday night on WHAS 11.

The stations are spending the days leading up to the big event interviewing some of the country's biggest names at Sharla McCoy's Music Row Live in Nashville.





Sunday afternoon, several artists stopped by to chat about the week, their music, connections to Kentuckiana, and even their random hobbies.

The guests included Aaron Tippin, John Berry, RaeLynn, High Valley, Brown & Gray, songwriter Lee Thomas Miller, and The Bluebird Cafe's GM Erika Nichols.

Make sure to send any and all country questions to Sara on social media! Follow her on Facebook at Sara Wagner News and Twitter at @WHAS11Sara.

© 2017 WHAS-TV