2017 Click it or Ticket campaign kicks off

click it or ticket logo.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--More than 250 state and local law enforcement agencies are cracking down on drivers not wearing seatbelts.

Floyd County Sheriff's Department and Georgetown Police Officers will join thousands across the country to conducted patrols encouraging drivers and passengers to buckle up.

It's all part of the 2017 national Click it or Ticket campaign.

The enforcement period will last for a two-week window surrounding Memorial Day.

Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show when seat belts are worn correctly, it reduces the risk of a fatal accident by forty-five percent.

