2 teens charged with animal cruelty after social media video surfaces (photo: video) (Photo: Jorgensen, Jackelyn)

FRANKLIN CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- A viral video showing a kick to the head of a dog by a Frankfort teenager is catching the attention of the Franklin County sheriff.

"I was appalled. Just appalled," Sheriff Pat Melton said.

The video first came to light on social media earlier this week. County Attorney Rick Sparks couldn't tell us who was involved, but in a Friday news conference he announced two kids are now charged with animal cruelty and complicity to commit animal cruelty. The case is drawing strong opinions from animal rights advocates.

"It was just heart-wrenching," said Stuart Harrod.

Second-degree animal cruelty is a misdemeanor in Kentucky. Harrod believes this case highlights the importance of strengthening the state's animal cruelty laws. A bill filed this session would make animal torture a felony. Harrod says animal abuse often leads to other criminal behavior.

"The more people that stand up and let it be known we need change here and something needs to be done about it," he told WHAS11.

Sparks wants lawmakers to approve more money for law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute similar animal cruelty cases. He says they are sitting on their hands instead of using their voices to enhance the criminal penalties of those who are convicted.

"The general assembly is in favor of passing laws but they are never in favor of paying for them. And frankly, this is a criticism that I will make and have made in my career," Sparks said.

The dog survived and is recovering.

