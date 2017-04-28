2 stakes races highlight Churchill Downs' opening night

May 7, 2016; Louisville, KY, USA; Mario Gutierrez aboard Nyquist (13) reacts after winning the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Brian Spurlock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Churchill Downs opens Saturday night with two stakes races leading a slate of features approaching next weekend's 143rd runnings of the marquee Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks.



Todd Pletcher-trained Syndergaard leads a seven-horse field of 3-year-olds for the $100,000 William Walker Stakes over six furlongs at the storied track. Athena meanwhile aims to defend her title in the $65,000 Roxelana for fillies and mares after winning last year's six-furlong event as an 18-1 longshot.



Churchill's 38-day spring meet includes the additions of the Matron (May 20) and Chicago Handicap (June 24), both $100,000 Grade 3 races for older fillies and mares formerly run at Arlington Park. Those races have raised the total stakes purses to $8.84 million for the meet that runs Wednesdays to Sundays through June 30.

