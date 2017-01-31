2 pedestrians killed in DUI crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The man and woman who died in a tragic DUI accident on Old Third Street have been identified.

Stacy Walker, 49, and Jennie Burton, 45, were killed on Jan. 29 when Chad Edley, 39, lost control of his vehicle. He hit nine pedestrians and two cars when his car careened through a parking lot. The victims were standing in line at a taco truck when the accident happened.

Edley has been charged with two counts of murder, seven counts of assault in the first degree, seven counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, two counts of criminal mischief in the first degree and DUI.

