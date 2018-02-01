1 officer shot at Carey Avenue and Derby Avenue in W. Buechel

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- One officer was shot near Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane at Carey Avenue and Derby Avenue on Feb. 1.

The scene of the shooting is in the West Buechel area.

One other officer was injured.

Governor Matt Bevin tweeted that a suspect was killed.

An officer was shot and seriously injured this afternoon in Louisville



Suspect was killed



By day & by night, our police have a difficult & often dangerous job



May God bless the wounded officer & his family & may KY stand united with our #ThinBlueLine https://t.co/XllUCxg6Bk — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) February 1, 2018

VIDEO: ATF and K-9 officers at Carey, Derby Ave. where 1 officer was shot

This is the second of 2 ambulances we have seen w/ police escort. We are heading to the of a reported shooting now. @whas11 pic.twitter.com/UXuzVVuqHG — Shay McAlister (@WHAS11Shay) February 1, 2018

WHAS11 has crews headed to the scene.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story said two officers were shot but MetroSafe confirms only one officer was shot.

