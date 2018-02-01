WHAS
1 officer shot at Carey Avenue and Derby Avenue in W. Buechel

One officer shot near Derby Ave

WHAS 3:10 PM. EST February 01, 2018

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- One officer was shot near Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane at Carey Avenue and Derby Avenue on Feb. 1.

The scene of the shooting is in the West Buechel area. 

One other officer was injured. 

Governor Matt Bevin tweeted that a suspect was killed. 

 

 

VIDEO: ATF and K-9 officers at Carey, Derby Ave. where 1 officer was shot

WHAS11 has crews headed to the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more information arrives.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story said two officers were shot but MetroSafe confirms only one officer was shot. 

© 2018 WHAS-TV


