2 Louisville women found after being lost in Harrison-Crawford State Forest

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – Two Louisville women have been found after being lost in the Harrison-Crawford State Forest Saturday, according to Indiana Conservation officials.

Officials say the women called for help around 8:30 p.m. after they became disoriented while hiking on the trail.

Dispatchers pinged the women’s nearest cell phone tower location which crews then used ATV’s to begin search efforts. Officials say despite their requests for the women to stay put, they continued walking to different locations using a dim light from a FitBit device.

The women were finally located 4 hours later.

They say it’s imperative for those traveling in the woods to take extra precaution.

Notify someone of your plans, keep a cell phone, a current map of the trails, compass/GPS, first aid kit, flashlight, food and water.

