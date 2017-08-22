WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 22 weather alerts
Close

2 local businesses in running for 'Best Craft Specialty Spirits Distillery'

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 7:07 PM. EDT August 22, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two local distilleries are looking for your vote.

Copper and Kings in Butchertown and Huber’s Starlight Distillery in Starlight, Indiana are in the running for USA TODAY’s 10 Best Craft Specialty Spirits Distillery.

Both are competing against other distilleries across the country.

Voting ends on Sep. 11 with a winner being revealed on Sep. 15.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories