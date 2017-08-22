2 local businesses in running for 'Best Craft Specialty Spirits Distillery'

copper and kings brandy distillery 1.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two local distilleries are looking for your vote.

Copper and Kings in Butchertown and Huber’s Starlight Distillery in Starlight, Indiana are in the running for USA TODAY’s 10 Best Craft Specialty Spirits Distillery.

Both are competing against other distilleries across the country.

Voting ends on Sep. 11 with a winner being revealed on Sep. 15.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE.

© 2017 WHAS-TV