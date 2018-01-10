WHAS
2 Ky. school districts closed Jan. 11-12 due to illness

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:50 PM. EST January 10, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Washington County Schools and Taylor County Schools will be closed Jan. 11-12 due to widespread illness.

Both districts posted the announcements on Facebook Jan. 10.

