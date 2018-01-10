Close 2 Ky. school districts closed Jan. 11-12 due to illness WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:50 PM. EST January 10, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Washington County Schools and Taylor County Schools will be closed Jan. 11-12 due to widespread illness.Both districts posted the announcements on Facebook Jan. 10. © 2018 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality Indiana police officer fires at actor First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino More Stories Preps for winter weather already underway Jan 10, 2018, 9:50 p.m. Fresh start for student leaving alternative school Jan 10, 2018, 10:38 p.m. 2 Ky. school districts closed Jan. 11-12 due to illness Jan 10, 2018, 10:50 p.m.
