2 former state employees plead guilty in case of McMillen's death

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two former state employees of the Lincoln Village Detention Center have pleaded guilty to official misconduct in connection with the death of a teenager in 2016.
Gynnya McMillen died at the center. She was found unresponsive in her cell. Her cause of death was found to be a rare heart condition.
RELATED: Silent movement one year after death of Gynnya McMillen
Reginald Windham and Victor Holt face a fine of $200.
The center closed in mid-June. The Department of Juvenile Justice closed the center to consolidate operations and focus more resources on community-based interventions to better protect public safety.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs