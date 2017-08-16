WHAS
2 former state employees plead guilty in case of McMillen's death

WHAS 1:28 PM. EDT August 16, 2017

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky.  (WHAS11) – Two former state employees of the Lincoln Village Detention Center have pleaded guilty to official misconduct in connection with the death of a teenager in 2016.

Gynnya McMillen died at the center. She was found unresponsive in her cell. Her cause of death was found to be a rare heart condition.

RELATED: Silent movement one year after death of Gynnya McMillen

Reginald Windham and Victor Holt face a fine of $200.

The center closed in mid-June. The Department of Juvenile Justice closed the center to consolidate operations and focus more resources on community-based interventions to better protect public safety. 

 

