2 facing charges after tagging Henry Clay building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two people face charges over an original mural on the Henry Clay Building on Third Street.

Not only did Nina Wilcox and Matthew Eppler allegedly paint over a mural, there was gold graffiti all over the building.

The building manager noticed the paint and said the two people he believed did it, were sleeping near the building.

Police say they found Wilcox and Eppler in the alley next to the building with paint on their fingers and a paint can in Eppler’s backpack.

Officers also report the two admitted they did it.

The manager says he plans to have an artist recreate the mural.

