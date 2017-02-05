2 dead in PRP house fire, officials say

470x264 top story generic fire graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials are looking to determine the cause of a fire that killed two people in Pleasure Ridge Park Sunday.

The fire was reported in the 13000 block of Ash Lawn Drive around 4:40 p.m.

No information about the two victims who died in the fire is available at this time.

WHAS11 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more details as they become available.

(© 2017 WHAS)