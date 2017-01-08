2 dead in house fire in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a woman and her son have died in a house fire in Elizabethtown.



Hardin County Deputy Coroner John Clemens tells media outlets that the fire was reported early Saturday.



Clemens says 46-year-old DeAndra McIntyre and her 6-year-old son, Ryan Rothert, were pronounced dead at Hardin Memorial Hospital.



Central Hardin assistant fire chief Carlus Sallee says the fire started in the basement. Valley Creek Fire Chief Joey Scott says four other people who were on the main floor of the one-story home escaped the fire.



The cause of the fire is under investigation and an autopsy on the victims was scheduled. Clemens said he believed the deaths were a result of smoke inhalation.