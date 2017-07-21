2 arrested in connection to 5 church burglaries

Harrison County Break In Suspects (Photo: Indiana DNR Law District 8, Custom)

HARRISON CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – Two people were arrested in connection to the string of church burglaries in Harrison County, Ind.

The burglaries happened on the morning of July 16. Two individuals were caught on surveillance video at one of the churches, prompting authorities to ask the public to help identify the suspects.

A press conference is scheduled for this evening. WHAS11 will bring you more updates at that time.

© 2017 WHAS-TV