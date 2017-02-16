196 new citizens naturalized at Muhammad Ali Center

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The United States welcomed 196 new citizens today at a naturalization ceremony at the Muhammad Ali Center.

A federal judge administered the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to a group of people representing 60 countries.

Many of these new citizens have waited months, even years, for today's ceremony, having gone through a lengthy application process including an English and a civics test.

