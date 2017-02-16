196 new citizens naturalized at Muhammad Ali Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The United States welcomed 196 new citizens today at a naturalization ceremony at the Muhammad Ali Center.
A federal judge administered the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to a group of people representing 60 countries.
Many of these new citizens have waited months, even years, for today's ceremony, having gone through a lengthy application process including an English and a civics test.
(© 2017 WHAS)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs