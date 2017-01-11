1800s Highlands home demolition after disputes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Demolition has begun on a Highlands home that was built in the 1800s despite push-back from preservationists who argued the home was historic.

Genny and Sean Clifford purchased the home off Gardiner Lane in 2015 with plans to renovate it; however, they decided it would cost less if they tore it down and rebuilt on the property.

They were met with arguments from preservationists who wanted the home to remain on the property. Eventually, the matter was resolved in December of 2016 when the Metro Council voted to overturn a designation as a landmark.

The Cliffords say they plan to rebuild once the original home is gone.

(© 2017 WHAS)