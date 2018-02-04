WHAS
17-year-old arrested in Fern Creek High School student's death

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:57 PM. EST February 04, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police say a 17-year-old has been arrested for the murder of a Fern Creek High School student.

KenDell Smith, also 17-year-old, was killed in the Newburg neighborhood Friday near East Indian Trail.

According to family members, he and his mother moved to Louisville from Chicago nearly a year ago to get away from the violence after he had been shot while walking down the street.

No other details of what led up to the shooting have been officially released.

© 2018 WHAS-TV


