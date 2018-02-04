17-year-old arrested in Fern Creek High School student's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police say a 17-year-old has been arrested for the murder of a Fern Creek High School student.

KenDell Smith, also 17-year-old, was killed in the Newburg neighborhood Friday near East Indian Trail.

According to family members, he and his mother moved to Louisville from Chicago nearly a year ago to get away from the violence after he had been shot while walking down the street.

No other details of what led up to the shooting have been officially released.

© 2018 WHAS-TV