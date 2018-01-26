17 victims accuse Indiana 18-year-old of molestation

Michael Begin is accused of molesting children.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Jeffersonville High School student is facing twenty-two felony charges of child molestation.

Eighteen-year-old Michael Begin Junior was arrested in October. He was accused of fondling two six-year-old girls at Thomas Jefferson Elementary school.

He worked at that school as a teacher's assistant.

On Jan. 26, Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull announced 15 more victims have come forward to accuse Begin.

According to court documents, several of the incidents reported were at the Jeffersonville YMCA, where Begin also worked in childcare.

He will appear in court Monday at 9 a.m.

