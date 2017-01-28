150 barrels of whiskey headed from Kentucky to Louisiana

(Photo: Wikipedia.org)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - A shipment of thousands of gallons of whiskey is making its way from Kentucky to Louisiana the old fashioned way: By barge.



The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports that about 150 barrels of whiskey are making the two-week journey down the Ohio and Mississippi rivers to the Cane Land Distilling Co. of Baton Rouge.



The whiskey sourced from an undisclosed Tennessee distillery has been stored at the O.Z. Tyler Distillery in Owensboro since September. It was loaded onto a barge at the Owensboro Riverport Authority on Friday.



Cane Land's president, Walter Tharp, says once the 5-year-old whiskey arrives in Louisiana, it will be transferred to French cognac barrels for finishing. The product will then go on sale this spring under the name Original Mississippi Floated Whisky.

