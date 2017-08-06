15-year-old shot after leaving club

THINKSTOCK

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday Metro Police responded to a call of male being shot in the leg at Club Krush.

Norton Children’s Hospital told police that a 15-year-old male had walked into the ER with gun shots wounds and was in stable condition.

Upon further investigation, police learned that the victim and suspect had had previous altercations, and that the victim had left the club and was spotted by the suspect at Aletha Drive and Poplar Level Road where the suspect fired multiple gunshots striking the victim in both legs.

The LMPD Major Crimes unit is investigating.

