$15 million retail center signs Starbucks, Blaze Pizza and a half-dozen other tenants

This rendering shows how the 5-acre restaurant and retail development Veterans Crossing may be developed off Interstate 65 and Veterans Parkway in Clarksville. (Hogan Real Estate)

A 35,000-square-foot restaurant and retail complex under construction on Veterans Parkway near Interstate 65 in Clarksville has signed more than a half-dozen tenants.

"We're 100 percent committed," with all leases either signed or pending, said Justin Phelps, president of Louisville-based Hogan Real Estate, which is developing the site.

Phelps said Monday afternoon that the center, Veterans Crossing, will house a standalone Starbucks coffee shop, Sleep Number mattress store, Mission BBQ restaurant and FirstWatch cafe.

Mission BBQ recently opened its first Louisville area location in St. Matthews while FirstWatch, a breakfast and lunch cafe, has Louisville locations in St. Matthews and Hurstbourne.

Combined, those four companies will account for more than 13,000 square feet inside the center, which has six buildings.

Phelps said a lease is pending for a major sit-down restaurant concept that will take nearly 7,000 square feet in another standalone building.

The project is anchored by a 15,000-square-foot retail center that already has four tenants signed: T-Mobile, artisanal pizza concept Blaze Pizza, Chillburger and CoreLife Eatery.

Chillburger is a relatively new concept that specializes in burgers, fries and milkshakes and already operates on Dixie Highway in South Louisville. A Chillburger also is planned in Floyds Knobs in Southern Indiana.

CoreLife Eatery, meanwhile, is active in about eight Midwestern states and already has Kentucky locations in Florence and Lexington and an Indiana location in Indianapolis. CoreLife specializes in fresh food bowl selections.

Phelps said two other leases are pending for the larger retail center.

As we previously reported, the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission approved a purchase agreement for the site in which Hogan Real Estate bought five vacant acres near Clarksville Town Hall along Veterans Parkway from the town of Clarksville. The vacant site sold a few weeks ago for just under $5 million.

Phelps anticipates total development costs to fall between $14 million and $15 million.

Prodigy Construction has started site work, and Phelps said he expects to start delivering the buildings to tenants by March with a grand opening coming in May or June.

The purchase agreement with the Town of Clarksville bars Hogan Real Estate from relocating businesses in Clarksville to the site, though existing companies in Clarksville can add a new location at Veterans Crossing.

The agreement also stipulated the installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of Sam Gwin Drive and Veterans Parkway.

