"13 Reasons Why" an opportunity to start important conversations

Mother and Daughter Talking (Think Stock) (Photo: Ryan McVay, (c) Ryan McVay)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- "13 Reasons Why," the tale of a high school girl and the reasons leading to her suicide, may be a work of fiction, but the issues raised are grounded in reality.

"It's a subject that cannot be treated lightly, especially when we understand the prevalence of the thought of this among our students," JCPS School Board member Linda Duncan said.

RELATED: JCPS releases letter warning about intense Netflix series

Many have lauded the series as portraying the dark realities concerning teen suicide.

"I think it does highlight a lot of the struggles that kids today go through, especially with the onset of social media," JCPS Lead Guidance Counselor Michelle Sircy said. "The more we talk about suicide prevention and we talk about suicide, the less likely someone is to actually follow through."

"We don't realize, sometimes adults don't realize the impact that bullying is having on our kids," Duncan said.

The show does contain very graphic scenes and mature themes, earning it a TV-MA rating. JCPS said parents have asked them how old their children need to be to watch the show. While JCPS said that decision is a personal one for each individual child, it did send a letter encouraging parents to watch the show themselves before deciding whether their child should be allowed to watch. While the content may be disturbing for children, Sircy said "13 Reasons Why" does open the doors for an important conversation.

"If your child comes to you and they are worried or they're stressed out about something about school, don't minimize that stress," she said. "What may seem small to us may seem monumental to them."

"I'm very concerned about listening to my own grandchildren, especially if they feel there are kids that are doing things or saying things to them that are offensive or threatening and they don't feel like they have a voice," Duncan said.

JCPS said parents should be open and honest with their children and should let them know they can always come to them if they need help.

There are also other resources available through organizations like Our Lady of Peace and Centerstone in Louisville, as well as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 which is available 24/7.

© 2017 WHAS-TV