$11.2M Federal Grant landing at Louisville International Airport

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The US Department of Transportation has awarded an $11.2 million Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grant for Louisville International-Standiford Field in Louisville, Ky.

According to DOT Secretary Elaine Chao, the money is set aside for repairs to a runway, taxiway and an apron area. Money from the grant will also fund the installation of taxiway lighting and land purchases for future airport development.

A news release from the US DOT explained, “The airport grant program funds various types of airport infrastructure projects, including runways, taxiways, and airport signage, lighting, and markings, all of which help to create thousands of jobs.”

Congressman John Yarmuth (KY-03) released the following statement:

“It is great to see such a strong federal investment in Louisville International Airport, and I remain impressed by the continued enhancements and upgrades being made there. But we also have a massive list of unmet infrastructure needs here in Louisville and across the country, and we need the President and Congress to tackle that challenge head on. I am committed to making major investments in our roads, bridges, air travel, and other needs, and I continue my call for Congress and the White House to work together on a major, bipartisan infrastructure initiative that will create good-paying jobs, generate economic growth, and keep us competitive in the global market.”



