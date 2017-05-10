$1,000,000 Mega Millions winner sold in Louisville

GTY_mega_millions_calif_lpl_140103_16x9_608.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--One Mega Millions ticket matching the first five numbers but not the Mega Ball has won $1,000,000 in Louisville.

The numbers from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were: 6 – 29 – 45 – 69 – 73 Mega Ball 11.

The winning ticket matched the first five numbers but not the Mega Ball.

The retailer location has not been released. The winner(s) names have not been released nor have they contacted Ky. Lottery.

The selling retailer will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.



© 2017 WHAS-TV