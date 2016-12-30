100 pairs of shoes donated to the Healing Place

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Healing Place is hoping a big donation of shoes will help their clients start 2017 on the right foot.
One hundred pairs of shoes were delivered today as part of a program called Hearts to Your Soles that provides the less fortunate with free foot screenings and shoes.
A local orthopedic surgeon, Doctor George Quill, along with his team were there to volunteer and help hand out the shoes.
The Healing Place is also making a push to raise $100,000 by the end of 2016 to help them reach more men and women who are struggling with addiction.
