100 Black Men of Louisville awards $500K in scholarships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Another big Derby event is giving back to local high school seniors.

The 100 Black Men of Louisville handed out $500,000 in college scholarships Sunday.

The group holds a Derby gala every year on the Thursday before the race.

Eleven students from across Jefferson County were awarded scholarships.

The organization raised $1.3 million over the past three years for local scholarships.

This year, the 100 Black Men of Louisville gala will be held on May 4 at the Galt House with featured guests, The O’Jays.

The money raised at the event also helps to go towards job shadowing and partnering mentors with mentees.

