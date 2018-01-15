10-year-old helps homeless as Christmas wish

Evelyn Smith (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- One little girl is making her Christmas wish come true.

Evelyn Smith, 10, spent her Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday off from school organizing care packages for those in need.



“Whenever I was younger, I always wanted to help out other people,” she explained.



Her mission started back in November when she gave her parents this Christmas list. Number two on that list was ‘helping homeless.’



“Typical Evelyn,” her mother, Gwendolyn Smith explained. “She has a big heart, she loves helping people.”



The mother-daughter duo went to Dollar Tree on Monday where Evelyn spending $55.00, money she saved from Christmas.



She used it to stock up on necessities for those who can't afford to feed themselves, like tuna, crackers and Vienna sausages.



“We get meals three times a day and they don't, so it makes me feel happy because we're giving back,” said young Evelyn.



Evelyn and her mom will pass out the care packages later this week -after they pick up hats and gloves to add to the bags.



This is the girl’s third effort to help those in need. On New Year’s Day, she handed out blankets to the homeless. Earlier this month, she also handed out 50 McDonalds cheeseburgers to those who were hungry.





